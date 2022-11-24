Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 3,000 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,650,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $211.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.52. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $215.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

