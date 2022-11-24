Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,060 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 303.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $94.15.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

