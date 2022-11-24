Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Financial Analysis

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Compass Minerals International -6.10% 5.07% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Minerals International 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sisecam Resources and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $54.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Dividends

Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sisecam Resources pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compass Minerals International pays out -27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Compass Minerals International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.82 $24.40 million $2.86 7.80 Compass Minerals International $1.37 billion 1.06 -$2.10 million ($2.17) -19.59

Sisecam Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax and other brands. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

