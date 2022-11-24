SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $144.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SITE stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $253.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.