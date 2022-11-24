Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $241.17 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $242.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.56 and a 200 day moving average of $215.67.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

