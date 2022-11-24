Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $34,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

SNA opened at $241.17 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $242.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

