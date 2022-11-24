Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Snap One Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.