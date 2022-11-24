Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Snap One Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
