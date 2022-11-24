Societe Generale Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.43.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

