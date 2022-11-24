Societe Generale Trims Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Target Price to €38.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €43.20 ($44.08) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acciona from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $216.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.59.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.