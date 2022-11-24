Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $26.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

STWRY stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

