Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) PT Raised to €23.50 at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €22.50 ($22.96) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

