SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $306.25 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,678 shares of company stock worth $5,633,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

