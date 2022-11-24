Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solvay from €98.00 ($100.00) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Solvay from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Solvay from €108.00 ($110.20) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Solvay from €125.00 ($127.55) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Solvay from €121.00 ($123.47) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

OTC SLVYY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Solvay has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.79.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

