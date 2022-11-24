SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

