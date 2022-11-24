Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.03.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 984.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. XN LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $101,262,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.