Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

