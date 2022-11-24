Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.83% of Stantec worth $88,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stantec by 9.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stantec by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,708,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,968 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Stantec Trading Up 0.7 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Shares of STN stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

