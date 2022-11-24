Stifel Nicolaus Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$13.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s current price.

CFW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of CFW opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at C$1,327,483.08. In related news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,327,483.08. Insiders have sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,870 over the last three months.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

