Stifel Nicolaus Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$13.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s current price.
CFW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.
Shares of CFW opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
