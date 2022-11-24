Stifel Nicolaus Trims Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price to €65.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nemetschek from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

