StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NEON stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Get Neonode alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.