StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $34.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.