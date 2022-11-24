StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

