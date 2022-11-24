StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.