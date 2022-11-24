StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.