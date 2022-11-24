StockNews.com Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 20.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $898,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 663.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.