StockNews.com Downgrades Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Sell

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

