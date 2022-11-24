StockNews.com Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Buy

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Kadant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $239.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
