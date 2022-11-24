StockNews.com Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Buy

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

