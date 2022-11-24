StockNews.com Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.