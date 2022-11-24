StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $121.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.