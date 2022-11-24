StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $121.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 223,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

