StockNews.com Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

SWX stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

