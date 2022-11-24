StockNews.com Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.
Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %
SWX stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
