StockNews.com Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Hold

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $506.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
