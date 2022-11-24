StockNews.com Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Hold

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $506.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.