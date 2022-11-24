StockNews.com Lowers M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Sell

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

MDC stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

