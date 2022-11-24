StockNews.com Upgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Buy

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

