StockNews.com Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,593. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

