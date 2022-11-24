StockNews.com Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Featured Stories
