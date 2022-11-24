StockNews.com Upgrades Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) to “Sell”

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.91. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Featured Stories

