StockNews.com Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Buy

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
