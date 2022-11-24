StockNews.com Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Buy

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luna Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 11.6% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 144,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 167.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 21.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

