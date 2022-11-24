StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to “Hold”

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

About Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $13,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.