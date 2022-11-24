StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to “Hold”

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
NYSE:NWN opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
