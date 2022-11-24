StockNews.com Upgrades Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Strong-Buy

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.32. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

