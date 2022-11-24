Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to B at TheStreet

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $214.51. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

