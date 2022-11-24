Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$23.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins cut Summit Industrial Income REIT to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

