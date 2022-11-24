SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
STKL stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
