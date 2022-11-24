SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $201,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.