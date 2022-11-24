Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

TSE SPB opened at C$10.13 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 337.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

