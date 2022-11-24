Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,146 shares of company stock worth $319,754. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

