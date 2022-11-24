Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,468.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

