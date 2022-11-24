Swagatam Mukerji Buys 549 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £225.09 ($266.16).

Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 39 ($0.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.20 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.71).

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

