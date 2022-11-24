Swagatam Mukerji Buys 549 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £225.09 ($266.16).
Centaur Media Stock Performance
Shares of LON CAU opened at GBX 39 ($0.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.20 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.71).
About Centaur Media
Read More
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.