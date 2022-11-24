Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $16.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.27.

Symbotic Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

