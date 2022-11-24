Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $1,216,502.32 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.