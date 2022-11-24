Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYF opened at $36.84 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

