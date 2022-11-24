Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Lowered to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.39. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

