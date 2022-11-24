Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

